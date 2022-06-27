The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, has described the Nigerian civil servants as exceptional and highly productive in their services to the development of the country.

Yemi-Esan made the assertion at the Thanksgiving Service, in commemoration of the Civil Service Week, at Exousia Church of God on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Yemi-Esan, going by the assessment of the current civil service, the present crop of civil servants in Nigeria are competitively rating with their counterparts in other parts of the world.

“Honestly, the Nigerian civil servants are very harworking, creative in their services and I don’t have any reasons at all to regret being the head of service, because I have received a lot of cooperation, a lot report of of hard work among them.

“Unfortunately civil servants are not well celebrated, ” she said.

She, however, advised the civil servants not to relent efforts in their good works and services to their fatherland.

“They are doing very well and my prayer is that they continue, they shouldn’t rest, they must continue to be productive.”

On the significance of the service of thanksgiving to God, the HOS said it was pertinent to do so as he had been good to Nigerians and civil servants in particular.

“It is very important to give thanks to God because he has been good to us especially in the civil service, so we have to give him thanks.

“We also have another reason to give thanks to God because all the programs for the civil service week went very smoothly”, she said.

Meanwhile, the priest in charge of the service, Pastor Kunle Shoyele in his sermon, advised the civil servants to be more productive, saying productivity increases their capacities.

In his sermon with theme, ‘Your talent is given to you for use”, the clergyman took read from the book of Mathew 25:14 – 30.

He gave an illustration on how a man out of the three men, who received one talent, despised the little talent and thereby, missed it all.

The ceric, therefore, advised civil servants not to despise their little beginning, adding that they should make good use of their time while working in office.

“The illustration in the talents of the three men in the Bible is applicable to us, any gift given to us by God is for our productivity.

According to him, God is an investor and whatever he gives us, he expects good out of it and our lives is an investment.

He added that talents are given to us for purpose, hence the need to be productive in services to the nation.

“Make good use of your time at work in your offices, every office you occupy is given to you in trust and you are expected to execute your services satisfactorily, expecting that some day, you will give account for it, ” the clergyman advised. (NAN)