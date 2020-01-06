Henry Umahi

Profs. Anya O. Anya and Prof. Banji Akintoye will be chairmen of the ‘Never Again Conference 2020’ organised by Nzuko Umunna and Ndigbo Lagos in collaboration with civil society organisations to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Nigeria-Biafra civil war.

The conference, which theme is “Nigerian Civil War: 50 Years After” holds on Monday, January 13 at Agip Recital Hall, MUSON Center, Onikan, Lagos.

Expected at the event are Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria; Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (retd), former vice president of Nigeria; Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Afenifere, Chief Nnia Nwodo, President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, keynote speakers are Prof Wole Soyinka and Prof Pat Utomi. Panelists are Prof. Yima Sen, Onyeka Onwenu, Senator Shehu Sani, Mr. Olisa Agbakoba and Mr. Akin Osuntokun.

Royal fathers of the day are Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, Obi of Onitsha; Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, Sultan of Sokoto; Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife; Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano; Prof. James Ayatse, Tor Tiv; Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu of Warri and Oba Rilwanu Akiolu Lagos.

The organisers said the conference would look at why and how Nigeria got to this sorry past, while offering solutions to avoid a repeat of the regrettable incident of the civil war