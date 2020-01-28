Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has described the Nigerian civil war as a national tragedy that should not be allowed to repeat itself.

Osinbajo stated this in Umuahia, Abia State, during a special town hall meeting to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Nigeria civil war organised by Ken Nnamani Center for Leadership and Development in collaboration with The National War Museum, Umuahia.

He noted that the cost of the war included loss of opportunities for national advancement and development.

“The way to celebrate national fallen heroes that paid the Supreme sacrifice for the union called Nigeria is to ensure that the circumstances that led to the conflict never occur again.”

Quoting the late Odimegwu Ojukwu, he added: “Wars hardly ever resolve issues but an aberration, while the issues remain long after.

“Unlike many African countries with protracted multi-generational conflicts, our strife lasted only three years, and we have suffered not to relent in ending the issues after 50 years.

“We have invested in national integration, peace building ans reconciliation.”

Osinbajo observed that in the cause of ending the issues, the country faced many challenges along the way, adding, “but those challenges should not induce hopelessness or desperation.

“Our historic mission therefore, is not just to build a nation but to create a substantive polity capable of moving the country and the continent to posterity. We must be open to address the concerns of all.”

Osinbajo, however warned: “We must ensure we do not poison the minds of young ones who did not witness the war so that they don’t view the country as it was seen in the late sixties.”

He commended the social media for bringing Nigeria young ones together in terms of marriage, migration and otherwise in their course of earning livelihood.

Convener of the meeting and chairman, Ken Nnamani Center for Leadership and Development, Senator Ken Nnamani, said the 50th anniversary of the end of the civil war was in every respect a highly significant milestone in the life of Nigeria as a nation.

“It is an occasion for reflection and the centre thought it appropriate to organise an event that would bring together leaders and citizens to reflect on the war and its legacy while charting a course for our common future”, he said adding “the conflict was a costly catastrophe that has left its ugly marks on generations of Nigerians.”