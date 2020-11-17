Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A Nigerian cleric, Bro Samuel Okonkwo, of the John 3:16 Ministries, Aba, Abia State said he has gone into prayers for God to give the US President Donald Trump victory at the Supreme Court.

In the just-concluded US election, Democrats’ candidate, Joe Biden was declared winner having garnered 306 of the Electoral College votes, against President Trump’s 232, who he also leads in the popular votes.

Trump who has refused to concede defeat, alleging vote fraud, has headed to the court.

In a statement, Bro Okonkwo, who is an American citizen, said the battle Trump was waging against Biden, Barack Obama and other Democrats, was God’s which no man can stand.

Quoting copious from Lamentation 3:37, the cleric said nobody would say that Trump would not continue as the US president when God has not sanctioned that.

Bro Okonkwo, emphasising his support for Trump which he said was hinged on the US president’s love for Christianity opined that God had since the creation of the earth, gone to any battle and lost and that of Trump would not be an exception.

He said a Trump presidency as has been the case, would continue to benefit the Christendom.