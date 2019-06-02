(NAN)Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma popularly known as “Bovi” has denied having any link or taken a picture with Canadian rapper Drake following belief that any team or athlete he is pictured with ends up losing a big event.

Bovi wrote on his official instagram page “oficialbovi”: “Never taking a picture with Drake! Never!!! He Dey use people pant!

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bovi’s response followed reports that he took a picture with Drake, which to him could mean a career nosedive.

Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua emerged as the latest sports star to be a victim of the ‘Drake curse’ after he was beaten last night by Mexican boxer, Andy Ruiz Jnr.

The 28-year-old Joshua had posted a picture with Drake back in March, and vowed to break the Drake Curse.

“Bout to break the curse #June1st,” Joshua captioned the photo with Drake; but he eventually lost.

Before his fight with Ruiz Jnr, Joshua admitted that the Drake curse is real after his initial opponent Jarrell Miller failed a drug test.

“You know about the Drake curse? It is real though. Do you know what is weird actually? I took a picture with Drake before Miller got banned.

“Miller had his drug test and the whole fight went to pot. The fight got cancelled,” he said during his appearance on The Michael Kay Show in May.

Joshua has now joined the list of sports stars including Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa and Conor McGregor among others who have been affected by the Drake curse.

After Kurzawa was pictured with Drake, his team Paris Saint-Germain suffered 5 – 1 thrashing at the hands of Lille, the club’s heaviest league defeat in 19 years.