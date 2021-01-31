From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

the Nigerian Community in Australia has expressed sadness and disappointment over the continued disappearance of the immediate past Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Culture and Tourism in Anambra State, Dr. Christian Madubuko, few weeks after he resigned his appointment with the state government. Madubuko who was allegedly kidnapped in the state on January 13, by gunmen had alleged corruption in the system and threats to his life.

However, more than two weeks after his abduction no contact has been established with the abductors and nobody, not even the government was, according to the family is showing interest in the matter.

Speaking to Daily Sun at the weekend, from their base in Australia, leaders of the Igbo community and Nigerian Association in Australia frowned at the way the issue of the disappearance of Madubuko who was one of them before he was invited to serve in Anambra State, was being handled and described it as a national embarrassment.

President, Nigeria Association in Australia, Uche Okorie said, “The interest we have in this matter is not just that Christian was one of us before he answered the call to service in Anambra State, it goes beyond that. It is also because we as a Diaspora body, are worried.

We are worried that a Commissioner who served his state diligently up to three years holding various portfolios and having resigned towards the end of December last year, just two weeks ago, would be missing after he resigned in a state as progressive as Anambra State.