The recently launched 2nd edition of London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG)’s Companies to Inspire Africa (CTIA) report has identified and celebrated some of Africa’s most dynamic growth businesses at the group’s London headquarters.

Speaking at the event, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, said, “I am delighted to see that a large number of Nigerian companies feature in this year’s Companies to Inspire Africa (CTIA) report. This shows the innovation and talent of Nigerian businessmen and women, and the opportunities that the country offers for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). I look forward to meeting as many of these businesses as possible over the years to come. They will have a key role to play in economic development and job creation in Nigeria.”

Also speaking, LSEG CEO, David Schwimmer, said the report “showcases inspirational and entrepreneurial businesses from across the African continent, representing a wide variety of industries and countries. It is particularly encouraging to see the increasing influence of women in leadership roles in these fast-growing companies, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of African business.

“These high growth companies have the potential to transform the African economy and become tomorrow’s job creators. At LSEG, we are committed to helping companies realise that potential and we are pleased to highlight and celebrate the company success stories behind one of the world’s fastest growing markets.”

For his part, the International Development Secretary, Penny Mordaunt, noted that, “Africa is going through a period of enormous change. Five of the world’s fastest-growing economies are African and by 2050 a quarter of the world’s population will live there. This growth presents unique opportunities for us all. “The Companies to Inspire Africa report highlights the leading private companies operating in Africa, which have the most inspiring stories and the strongest growth potential. By combining African-led ambition with British expertise, we can unlock investment and create more jobs for Africa and the UK. This is a win for Africa and a win for the UK.”