From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Federal Government has charged the second batch of 28 Assistant Superintendents of the Nigerian Correctional Service Basic Class to be good Ambassadors of the country, saying that Nigerians were looking up to them for their youthful and energetic strength to reposition the Service and prevent jailbreaks in the country.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, said this during the passing out parade of the 148 Cadets Officers at the Correctional Service College, Barnawa, Kaduna.

In a statement signed by Akinbode Fatima, ACEO, Information for Director Press, Aregbesola who was represented by the Director, Joint Services in the Ministry, Mr. Peter Egbodo, reiterated that the number of officers enlisted would have been more but due to Covid-19 protocol measures, the college could not admit more than these numbers.

He congratulated the officers and men of the service for going through the rigorous training, stressing that the physical exercise and superlative parade displayed have given him confidence that the Basic Class will actually produce the desired impact for the task ahead in the face of the security challenges facing the country.

The Minister also commended the Commandant General, the Directing Staff and the entire team of the college for a job well done, especially for ensuring that the Institution continues to fulfill its mandate of Training and retraining of Correctional Service Officers.

“This will disabuse the minds of inmates from going back to crime after completing their terms for a better society,” he stressed.

Aregbesola who explained that the basic course was designed to expose Officers to the rudiment of management and general administration with special emphasis on custodian and non custodian opponents of the Nigerian Correctional Service, enjoined them to keep up the good work of their predecessors.

He added that the course was just the beginning of their career as first line managers in the Nigerian Correctional Service whose roles are crucial in the promotion of national security by confronting, preventing and controlling crime and ensure the safety of the life of those in their custody.

The Minister assured the officers that their welfare is guaranteed as the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has the interest of all Nigerians at heart judging by what he has displayed in the implemented policies and programmes which ensure that due diligence is done to all Nigerians.

Relevant stakeholders in the joint services were present at the passing out parade.