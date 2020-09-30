Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has emerged 4th among 55 Government Agencies in the Ethics and Compliance Scorecard of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The rating was released during the Second National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public Sector, held on September 28 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to ICPC Chairman Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, ‘the Scorecard is a tool developed to address institutional vulnerabilities which are capable of engendering corrupt practices in public institutions.’

In a statement issued in Abuja Wednesday, NCoS Public Relations Officer DCC Austin C. Njoku said in arriving at the outcomes ICPC concentrates on Management Culture and Structure, Financial Management Systems; and Administrative Systems, as key indicators.

The NCoS which presently ranks 11th in the overall rating among 222 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) was also rated among the first tens MDAs in the same survey conducted in the year 2019.

‘The Controller General of Corrections, Ja’afaru Ahmed, fcimc, wishes to use this medium to appreciate the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and specifically the ICPC for this laudable initiative that has encouraged MDAs to key into the anti-corruption stance of the present administration,’ said Njoku.