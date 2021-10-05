From Fred Itua, Abuja

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and ethnic leaders, among other Nigerians, have expressed outrage over the alleged infractions committed against an indigenous oil company, Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company Limited, by the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria, over Oil Mining Licence 29.

They have thrown their weights behind Aiteo’s decision to institute legal action against Shell, seeking the sum of over $2.5 billion compensation over the sales of OML 29.

Among the groups that on Tuesday hailed Aiteo for taking the legal option are the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders Council (NEYLC), lawyers and environmentalists.

In a statement by their joint convener, Bassey Henshaw, they expressed displeasure at the issue but commended Aiteo for not resorting to self-help.

The group said since the issue has been brought before the court of law, the judiciary arm of government should give the matter the needed expedited action.

The NEYLC commended Aiteo for taking the legal option.

The council, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, noted that it is commendable that Aiteo took the legal route to right the wrong.

A statement by its Head of Coalition’s Secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka, said it was wrong for the Shell to have perpetrated such an act in the first instance.

They expressed the conviction that Aiteo will get justice at the court and get back what rightly belongs to it.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .