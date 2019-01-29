Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), on Tuesday said that plans were underway, to start its own driving school in Kaduna.

The Public Relations Officer, NDA, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, in a statement said the Commandant of the Academy, Major General Adeniyi Oyebade, made the disclosure when he played host to the zonal officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in his Afaka office.

According to the academy’s image maker, the Zonal Commanding Officer of FRSC, Assistant Corps Marshal Ayobami Omiyale, had visited the academy to see the possibility of synergy to reduce accidents on Nigerian roads.

He quoted General Oyebade as saying “the driving school would be primarily to train cadets in the rudiments, theory and practical knowledge of driving.”

The commandant, who reportedly commended the FRSC for the tremendous impact it has made in forestalling safety of lives and property on Nigerian roads, was quick to appreciate the existing partnership between the two institutions over the years.

“The Zonal Commanding Officer said he came to pay homage to the commandant and to appreciate the synergy between FRSC and NDA.

“He applauded the commandant for instilling discipline and learning in the cadets, urging him to maintain the high standard NDA is known for,” he reported.