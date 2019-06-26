A Nigerian, based in Japan, Kennedy Nnaji, has developed a smartphone application named `Nahfconnects’, which can connect Africa, Japan and the rest of the world.

Nnaji, the Chief Executive Officer, Nahfconnects for Africa and the World Inc. said the application was aimed at innovatively adding value to the society adding that the mobile application would enable one to chat with family and friends, watch various entertainments and obtain information and news on Japan and Africa.

He said, “Nahfconnects is a useful all-in-one app where users do not need to open separate apps for chat, entertainment and news and where users can fnd information about Japan and Africa.

Continuing, Nnaji stated that many countries in the world, particularly in Asia, have managed to put their apps together, notably the Japanese, the Chinese, the Koreans and Indians. The Americans and the Europeans might be considered by me, the champions of modern technology. Obviously, IT startup companies in different countries, develop mobile applications based on the needs of their own people. Few functions we have in Africa in these recent years are still at the mercy of these countries who have managed to put their apps together. These meagre functions, by my understanding have less capacity to solve the problem Africa faces in this digital age, prompting Nahfconnects for Africa and the world. “My desire to contribute to the society tapping from the priceless experiences I have acquired over all these years in Japan, have started bearing fruits, starting with the unveiling of this free mobile app.”

Nnaji said that he began the project three years ago, purposely to create a platform for Africa and add value to the society, through innovation and services to humanity. He said that the evolution of the Fifth Generation (5G) technology would catapult the full actualisation of the project on time.