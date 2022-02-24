By Cosmas Omegoh

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has said indigenous producer of wines and spirits, Nigeria Distilleries Limited (NDL), has shown resilience in its resolve to build brilliant African and global brands.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Obasanjo spoke at the celebration of the company’s 60th anniversary at the Green Legacy Resort, Ogun State.

He praised the company’s Group Chairman, and son of the founder, Olajide Rosiji, for the feat, describing him as a colossus.

“Nigeria Distilleries Limited has grown and shown resilience in business.” he said.

The company was incorporation in 1961, by lawyer and former minister of Information in Nigeria’s First Republic, the late Ayo Rosiji.

The group chairman expressed gratitude to the leadership of the company, present, and past, employees and external stakeholders who had contributed significantly to the growth of the organisation, and reiterated its commitment to its host community, state and the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said: “We remain committed to growing with Ogun State and its people, and with Nigeria, its youths and its economy, and in our resolve to building brilliant African and global brands that will continue to make you proud of us.”

Delivering his goodwill message, the Olota of Ota, Adeyemi Obalanlege, spoke about the contributions of the organisation to his community and the ripple effect that it has had on youths development.

“Ota is an industrial hub not just in Ogun State, but entire Nigeria. Nigeria Distilleries Limited is one of the largest employers of labour in Ota and as a result, has contributed to reducing the crime rate in our community. The company is also one of the highest contributors in its community-impact activities and has put Ota on the world map because of its investment in Ota,” he said.

Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, commended the organisation for its resilience for over six decades.

He said: “I congratulate the owners, the Delanos and the Rosijis for running a company for 60 years. It is not easy at all. In fact, many have tried but were not successful. NDL has successfully done what many considered impossible for 60 years.”

“I use one of your products in the palace everyday because when I pray, I pray with it and I assure you those prayers have always been answered by God.”