Nigeria-born, US-based DJ, DJ Dozzy Ross, born Dozie Udemadu who has been at the forefront of promoting the Afrobeat culture in the United States of America for almost 10 years has taken it a notch higher by establishing the very first Afro-Caribbean lounge to promote African and Caribbeans cultures through art and entertainment.

The “Savor Wynwood” Lounge which officially opened in July goes beyond serving delicious foods and hookah, the primary aim is to promote Afrobeats and its creator, Late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti

DJ Dozzy Ross who is originally from Anambra State, now based in Miami has been recognized as one of the pioneers of Afrobeats movement to the United States and the world.

In a recent interview he explains the big idea behind the lounge

“It’s the only lounge in Miami owned by Africans for Africans. For us by us. Where you can come and listen to Afrobeats all day. Unlike other spots where Afrobeats are only played for 10 minutes and that’s it. It’s located in Wynwood, Miami, Florida. We have a big mural of Fela Kuti painted outside. It’s a huge tourist attraction. People of all races stop by to take pictures and also have the opportunity to get to taste Nigerian foods. It’s so huge for Afrobeats to finally have a place we can call ours. People aren’t looking at us crazy when we Zanku and Gbe Body E It’s home,”

Dozzy Ross is a father of 3 boys and a loving husband to his adorable wife Kathy, who he has described as “ The brains behind me and we motivate each other.”

“I’m just trying to make my ancestors proud through Afrobeats. Spreading the world and I’ve been doing this in the USA for over 9 years. I have held concerts with Davido, Tekno, Psquare, Kizz Daniel, Wizkid, Flavor, Kizz Daniel, Patoranking just to name a few. I started this journey in Atlanta but now I’m here in Miami trying to build the Afrobeat foundation. I’m just taking it one city at a time. The goal is by the time I die my legacy will live on as that Afrobeat ambassador/evangelist who tried and did his best in his own little way to take Afrobeat to the world through entertainment,” he said.

