Chief Medical Director, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku Ozalla, Enugu State, Prof. Obinna Onodugo, has rated Nigerian medical doctors among the best in the world.

He stated this at a symposium organised by Association of Catholic Medical Doctors, Enugu branch in Enugu, yesterday, with the theme: “Financial planning: exploring alternative sources of income.”

He said Nigerians who travel abroad for medical attention do so because of better facilities and not the competence of doctors and health professionals in the country.

Onodugo said his survey on the performance of medical doctors globally revealed that Nigerians were ranked among the best healthcare providers in America, Europe, South America, Asia and other parts of Africa. He said it was the high quality of doctors in Nigeria that made them much sought after in western counties.

The UNTH CMD, however, identified poor wages, inadequate facilities and low incentives as major problems facing healthcare personnel in the country, saying an increased budget allocation to the health sector was long overdue.

While warning doctors against greed, Onodugo said: “We have that morale responsibility to practice the profession of medicine as Catholics in accordance with God’s doctrine.”

Medical Director, National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu, Dr. Cajetan Nwadinigwe, regretted that the fortunes of doctors had dwindled and challenged them to reinvent themselves to meet current challenges. He advised doctors, especially the younger ones, to invest on property and avoid luxury items like cars whose value went down the next minute.

