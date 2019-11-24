Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Ahead of the December 25, Christmas celebration, Nigerian Drivers and other stakeholders in the transport industry will next month converge in Abuja for a three-day road transport summit which will showcase the unveiling of their National Computerized Date base scheme.

The scheme, according to the National President, Drivers Welfare Club of Nigeria (DWCN), Monday Elimigbe, will among others, help regulate the excesses of drivers endangering lives and properties, promote the contribution of drivers to the nation’s development, access the growth of the transport industry and help in legislation and policy documents.

Meanwhile, the summit which has the support of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), will hold on December 10-12, 2019 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Elimigbe explained that the scheme is also expected to boost and enhance drivers on social and economic activities of the Federal government.

The summit which will also showcase exhibition and awards is expected to be graced by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, Minister of Transport, Rotimi Ameachi, the Senate and House Committees on Land Transport, FRSC, Vehicle Inspection among other stakeholders in the transport industry.

Participants at the summit with the theme “The Road Transport Security, Stakeholders, Economic Challenges and the Way Forward” also include those from the public and private sector of the industry.

DWCN’s National President disclosed that the programme will open “a window to encourage investors, promoters, policy and law makers to give fundamental directions to achieve a dynamic and effective transport system for both private and commercial users.”