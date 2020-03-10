Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Flag Officer Commanding the Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral David Adeniran, has said Nigerian economy would be better if the maritime environment is secured.

Adeniran stated this at the Eastern Naval Command, Calabar, while hosting the House Committee on Navy led by its chairman, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi. He said there was need for an improved partnership between the Navy and the National Assembly to improve funding in the quest to protect the country’s territorial waters.

“Evidently, there is a nexus between the national economic well being of our dear nation, Nigeria and the maritime environment and by extension therefore the Nigerian Navy. Thus, the more the maritime environment is secured the better the economy of the nation. The Nigerian Navy would continue to solicit for more appropriation from the National Assembly knowing that the Navy is a cost effective investment for the economic well being of our dear nation,” Adeniran said.

He added that the tour of projects and facilities by the House Committee would avail them the benefit of first hand knowledge of projects just as it would help to aid transparency and accountability. House Committee chairman on Navy, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, said there were not on a witch-hunt mission, but to engage and see how the National Assembly could aid the navy in the discharge of its duties.