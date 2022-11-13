The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has inducted 36 new members and 15 members as Fellows of the Guild.

The induction followed a Gala Night organised for the Guild by Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo to conclude the 18th All Nigeria Editors Conference, (ANEC) 2022 in Owerri.

In his address, Uzodimma called for stronger ties between the media and the political class to usher more development.

The governor said democracy had proven to be the best form of governance anywhere in the world.

“It is also given that for democracy to triumph, the political class and government cannot do much without the media.

“All I ask of you is the understanding of the essence of democracy in any jurisdiction.

“I ask of you to understand the need to protect our land, national interests, be focused and objective, and for us to create a convivial environment for every stakeholder to contribute to national development,” he said.

Uzodimma also urged the media and editors to change and correct the wrong perception and narratives being created about Africa by foreign media.

He expressed consternation that Nigeria’s democracy was still described as “nascent’’ even after many years of uninterrupted democracy.

“I want to plead with you to take courage; it may not look like what you are expecting, but there is hope for Nigeria.

“We must stop spending money and energy lamenting on the nation’s problems, but rather proffer solutions,’’ he stressed.

The governor, who described himself as “the most blackmailed politician in Nigeria’’ also called for objective thinking and reportage as well as constructive criticism of his administration.

In his remarks, President of the Guild, Mr Mustapha Isah commended the lofty projects executed by the governor, particularly the Owerri-Orlu Road, Owerri-Okigwe Road, and the state House of Assembly complex.

Isah urged the governor to remain focused and disregard the antics of detractors.

The president also advised the governor to spread the money of the state in providing for the elderly people.

Speaking on their observations after a tour of projects executed by Uzodimma, a Fellow of the Guild, Ms Ajayi Gbadebo, urged the governor to sustain his tempo of development.

Gbadebo, who lauded the road infrastructure, particularly around Imo State Polytechnic, Omuma, appealed to the governor to ensure that water runs at the teaching hospital in Orlu.

The Executive Director of DAAR Communications Plc., Mr Imoni Amarere, shared Gbadebo’s views.

He urged the governor to sustain efforts in developing the rural areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inducted Fellows of the Guild included former NAN Editor-in-Chief, Mr Alli Hakeem and Dr Reuben Abati, former Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Some others are former Managing Editor of New Nigerian Newspapers, His Royal Highness Victor Awogu and Lagos State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso. (NAN)