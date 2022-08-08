Nigerian Ambassador to Mexico, his excellency, Rt Honourable Adejare Bello, has ordered the closure of the Nigerian mission in the Mexican city due to fresh outbreak of Covid-19 within the mission. The closure will last seven days beginning from tomorrow, Monday, August 8, 2022 in the first instance.

As at the time of this report, six of the mission staff have been tested positive to Corona virus.

Bello confirmed that the affected staff are currently being given maximum care while assuring Nigerians that the affected staff are in good hands of the appropriate medical personnel who have assured that the situation is under control.

The closure of the missions to forestall further spread of the virus. A total of 6.82 million cases with 328,000 deaths have so far been recorded in Mexico since the outbreak of the virus.

Bello disclosed that appropriate quarters like the ministry of foreign affairs, Abuja and that of Mexico have been duly notified of this development.

The temporary closure, according to the ambassador, will allow the Embassy to be fumigated and all other precautions put in place while the closure lasts.

Bello also disclosed that all home based officers and the local staffof the mission have been directed to work from home pending further directives.

Mexico has administered at least 209 million doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that's enough to have vaccinated about 82.2% of the country's population.

On April 10, 2021, Mexico reported a large number of confirmed new deaths after consolidating data from last year to include deaths that were not confirmed at the time. Two-thirds of the 2,192 deaths reported on date had occurred in 2020 and at the time were not marked down as COVID-19 fatalities