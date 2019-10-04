As part of week-long events marking Nigeria’s 59 Independence Day, the Nigerian Embassy in Thailand has arranged a novelty match between the Nigerian community in that country and a selected team from the Thai side.
According to a statement from the embassy, the event would take place tomorrow, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at PRFC Soccer School, Bangkok.
While receiving the trophy donated by the embassy from the ambassador of Nigeria to Thailand, Amb. Nuhu Bamalli, on behalf of the Nigerian community in Thailand, the Eze Ndigbo of Mekong, HRH Eze (Amb.) Jerome Uzochukwu Ezeneche (Nwatag-wuosimiri), said the event would further strengthen the cordial relationship between Nigerians and their Thai hosts and also give Nigerians in that country a sense of belonging.
