While receiving the trophy donated by the embassy from the ambassador of Nigeria to Thailand, Amb. Nuhu Bamalli, on behalf of the Nigerian community in Thailand, the Eze Ndigbo of Mekong, HRH Eze (Amb.) Jerome Uzochukwu Ezeneche (Nwatag-wuosimiri), said the event would further strengthen the cordial relationship between Nigerians and their Thai hosts and also give Nigerians in that country a sense of belonging.