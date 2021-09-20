From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Nigerian businessman, Chiedozia ThankGod Emeghara recently got inducted into ECOWAS Youth Council as a Youth Ambassador.

This was disclosed in a letter from the office of the President/Chairperson, West Africa Youth Council, Amb. Oluwaseun Oluwafemi Emmanuel William-Ologun

According to the leadership of West Africa Youth Council, his appointment is “in recognition of his philanthropic gestures and unflinching support towards youth development and the society at large.”

Born on 22nd December 1991, the newly appointed Youth Ambassador hails from Egbema kingdom in Rivers State; one of the largest oil producing kingdoms in the South-South regions of Nigeria.

He is the President/CEO Coban-Chiban International Resources Limited and also the MD/CEO of Both Global Nigeria Entreprises, an industrial multinational.

He got his secondary school education from Ogba Comprehensive High School Omoku, Rivers State University of Science & Technology, Port harcourt (BTECH). He is currently running an Msc program in Management from Bila Tserkva National Agrarian University Kiev oblast Ukraine.

Emeghara is married to Blessing Ozioma Chiedozia and they have a child named Andriy Somotochukwu Chiedozia.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.