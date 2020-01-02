An entrepreneur, Jessica Nwalozie, has emerged the winner of the Vlisco Fashion Fund 2019 in Nigeria.

Jessica Nwalozie (27), a fashion designer and freelance fashion illustrator would recieve €5000 and two weeks masterclass abroad.

A statement by organisers of the program explains that the Vlisco Fashion Fund is a contest that launches emerging African fashion designers and their businesses based in Nigeria, DRC Congo, Benin, Togo, Ivory Coast and Ghana, on a global scale. African fashion designers living elsewhere in or outside Africa may also enter to compete in the Global contestant category. The statement said in 2019, one winner was selected from each of this year’s six participating countries, and one winner from the global category while the seven winners will each receive career funding equivalent to €5,000, plus a two-week masterclass abroad. The statement added: “More than 700 applications were submitted to the Vlisco Fashion Fund 2019. The VFF team meticulously reviewed the eligible applications, and then the jury panels conducted interviews in each country. Based on the interviews, three nominees per country progressed to the next round. The remaining 21 nominees were given Vlisco fabrics and a budget.

“The challenge: create a collection of five outfits, a photoshoot, and a one-month deadline. During the last week in November, the juries reviewed the final collections and selected the seven country winners. Jessica was selected as the winner in Nigeria.”