Jessica Nwalozie (27), a fashion designer and freelance fashion illustrator would recieve €5000 and two weeks masterclass abroad.

In a statement issued by organisers of the program, the Vlisco Fashion Fund is a contest that launches emerging African fashion designers and their businesses based in Nigeria, DRC Congo, Benin, Togo, Ivory Coast and Ghana, on a global scale. African fashion designers living elsewhere in or outside of Africa may also enter to compete in the Global contestant category.

The statement said in 2019, one winner was selected from each of this year’s six participating countries, and one winner from the global category while the seven winners will each receive career funding equivalent to €5,000, plus a two-week masterclass abroad.

The statement added: “More than 700 applications were submitted to the Vlisco Fashion Fund 2019. The VFF team meticulously reviewed the eligible applications, and then the jury panels conducted interviews in each country. Based on the interviews, three nominees per country progressed to the next round. The remaining 21 nominees were given Vlisco fabrics and a budget.

“The challenge: create a collection of five outfits, a photoshoot, and a one-month deadline. During the last week in November, the juries reviewed the final collections and selected the seven country winners. Jessica was selected as the winner in Nigeria.”

However, the runners-up for Nigeria were Samira Abdullahi and Jane Effanga. At a festive awards ceremony, the finalists and winners celebrated and presented their creations. For an overview of the collections and creative content made this year visit.

A condition of the VFF prize funding is that it gets invested back into the winners’ businesses. It might be used to set-up a studio or purchase new equipment, for example. Winners are also invited to attend a masterclass in tailoring at a prestigious academy, abroad. In addition, winners engage in workshops and other training events as part of the prize-package, to strengthen their skills in creative content, publicity and business.