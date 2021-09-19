From Okwe Obi, Abuja

African Transformer Institute (ATI) and Global Socio-economic and Financial Evolution Network Worldwide is set to honour Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in various field of endeavours especially in entrepreneurship.

Chairman, Award Committee, Igweshi Augustine, in a statement yesterday, said: “the award is a prestigious international recognition which recognizes distinguished individuals for their unprecedented excellence and pragmatism in leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship, profession, business and influence as well as community development, peace and security

“The award is part of African Transformer Institute (ATI), Global Socio-economy and Financial Evolution Network (GSFEN Worldwide) and Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide programs to recognize distinguished personalities in their different field of endeavors.

“Notable personalities already in the nomination lists include Vice President of Global Goodwill Foundation U.S.A, Amb. Lisa Jones, Prof. Peter Bheda of Boston University of Hospitality, U.S.A, Prof. Blessing Lawal Nigeria, Sir(Engr) Gozie Denwigwe, Amb. Ghazala Khan, Dr. Gomez U.S.A and many others.”

Augustine stated that the event “will hold in Abuja, November, 2021 and prominent Nigerians are already been nominated for the prestigious international award also the profile of awards recipients will be featured in Transformer’s Magazine, one of the African leading Magazine.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.