Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Susan Folarin, has distributed bags of rice to vulnerable persons in the 16 wards of Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State, to cushion the hardship of the lockdown.

Folarin, who hails from Ward 5 Ilugun/Iberekodo of Abeokuta North council, distributed over 500 bags of 10kg rice grains across the 16 wards of the council, while 320 bags of rice were effectively shared among other residents of the council, through the ward and community leaders.

Also, several bags of the rice were donated to groups of old, vulnerable, pregnant and nursing mothers across the council area.

Speaking through one of her aides, Folarin, expressed her empathy on the tough socio-economic challenges the lockdown had caused the people, hence, her decision to give out the palliatives to the vulnerable persons in her local government area.