Prof. Abdullahi Shehu, Nigerian Ambassador Extraordinary with Plenipotentiary to Russia and Concurrent Accreditation to Belarus has presented his Letters of Credence to the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukershenko.

According to a statement by Nigerian Embassy in Russia on Thursday, Shehu was among eight other new envoys who presented letters to the country.

The statement revealed that Shehu upon presentation of his letter conveyed fraternal greetings from President Muhammadu Buhari to Lukershenko.

The statement quoted Shehu expressing Buhari’s satisfaction with level of cooperation between the two countries.

He also assured the host president of his dedication and commitment to promote and deepen bilateral cooperation in different areas for mutual benefits.

Shehu informed Lukershenko that he is fondly referred to as “Mr Agriculture,” “Mr Potatoes” adding that Nigeria looks forwards to Lukershenko’s direct assistance and partnership in development of agriculture and mineral resources in Nigeria.

He further informed the Belarus president that Nigeria with population of over 200million people is the largest market and right entry point into Africa.

More so, the envoy urged Belarus people to take advantage of its favourable business cooperation with Nigeria especially in the field of agriculture and mineral development.

The statement noted that Shehu upon presentation of his credentials discussed issues of bilateral cooperation with the host country’s Deputy Foreign Minster, Mr Mikalai Barysevich.

Responding, Lukershenko expressed satisfaction over Belarus diplomatic relations with Nigeria, particularly in area of agriculture and trade.

“We consider Nigeria as an important and promising economic power, in our opinion, we are able to significantly add to mutual trade,” Lukershenko said.

The president further assured that Belarusians would participate in the mechanisation of agriculture in Nigeria, development of infrastructure and implementation of joint projects for the extraction of minerals.

The statement also quoted Lukershenko to have addressed the envoys while expressing Minsk’s preparedness for mutually beneficial cooperation towards development of a trusted relationship in various fields.

Lukershenko reiterated the determination of Belarus people to achieve meaningful development without pressure from outside.

He, however, spoke briefly about each of the countries whose envoy presented Letters of Credence at the event.

Envoys of other countries who also presented the Letter of Credence include Russia, Vietnam, the Dominican Republic, Laos, Morocco, Chad and Sri Lanka.

Shehu’s presentation marked the formal commencement of his duty tour in Belarus. (NAN)