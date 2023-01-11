From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) has mourned the death of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe who was a legendary Nigerian film stakeholder.

The Corporation noted that her demise has left Nigeria’s movie industry in a state of mourning.

In a statement issued in Jos, on Tuesday by Dr Chidia Maduekwe, NFC’s Managing Director/Chief Executive, and signed by Brian Etuk, Director, Public Affairs described her death as heart-wrenching, painful and saddening, saying the film industry has lost one of its finest, most dedicated, consummate and hardworking stakeholders who contributed so much to the growth of Nigeria’s film industry.

Maduekwe further described her death as a robbery of a legend whose impact within Nollywood shall continue to be referenced.

He said the Late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, caught the fancy and interest of Nigerians and indeed Africans especially youths and upcoming filmmakers, given the sustained and annual film training and mentorship opportunities she provided through the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

He noted that Peace Anyiam-Osigwe’s role in uplifting the professional competencies of filmmakers, content development for the small and big screen; film distribution and marketing, film festivals and awards, film policy development are remarkable.

“Her contributions to the professionalization and growth of the various film industry guilds and associations knew no bounds due to her deep participation and leadership support for Federal Government Film Development initiatives. She shall be greatly missed.” He said.

Dr Maduekwe commiserates with the immediate family, friends, associates and Nigerian film stakeholders on the sad occurrence, and prays that Almighty God grant her a peaceful rest, Amen.