By Bianca Iboma- Emefu

Nigerian filmmaker, Michael Chineme Ike, has launched a super app, MICverse, that aims to rival popular platforms like Facebook, Netflix, GoFundMe, Quora amongst others

The app, which was launched earlier this week, offers users a variety of features including a social networking platform, streaming services, and a fundraising platform. According to Michael, the app is designed to cater for the needs of the African audience and provide them with a platform that caters for their unique needs and interests.

“I wanted to create a platform that could cater for the diverse interests of the African audience and provide them with a space where they could connect, share their stories, and support each other,” said Michael.

According to him, MICverse allows users to create their own profiles and connect with other users, share their content, and engage in discussions on various topics. The app also offers a streaming service that allows users to watch a variety of African films and TV shows, as well as access to a fundraising platform that allows users to support various causes and projects.

The filmmaker also stated that the app has already gained a significant amount of attraction since its launch, with thousands of users signing up within the first few days. He is confident that the app will continue to grow and become a popular destination for Africans looking for a space to connect and share their stories.

“I believe that MICverse has the potential to become a leading platform for Africans and I am excited to see where it will take us”

He said MICverse is available for download on the App Store and Google Play store and also can be accessed on the official website, micverse.net.