This year’s Nigerian Freestyle Football Championship came to an exciting finish on Saturday, with Benjamin Ebong and Augustina Unamba, both reigning champions, emerging as the winners of the keenly contested games, which held online.

Feet ‘N’ Tricks International, the largest promoter of Freestyle Football in Africa, hosted the games as part of the on-going Freestyle UNLOCKED Africa 2020, which is the virtual version of the annual African Freestyle Football Championship.

The finals of the virtual games streamed live on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, with eight athletes contesting to be the Nigerian freestyle football champions.

While speaking at the opening ceremony of the championship, Valentine Ozigbo, the chairman of Feet ‘N’ Tricks International, encouraged the athletes to remain committed to their passion and wished them luck.

The respected business leader also expressed satisfaction and pride at the skills on display and the growth of freestyle football as a sport.