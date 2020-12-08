Halogen Group, Nigeria’s leading security company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Global Business Forum (NGBF) towards partnering with the forum for the provision of security services and solutions in Nigeria to its members from all parts of the world.

Through the partnership, NGBF, that operates as an umbrella organisation for Nigerian Business Forums operating across the globe, seeks to leverage the strengths and deep experience of Halogen to foster sustainable protective services, risk advisory services and end-to-end safety enabling solutions in Nigeria for its members worldwide.

Speaking at a virtual memorandum signing ceremony, in line with the current COVID- 19 pandemic, leaders of both organisations, highlighted the strategic significance of the collaboration, for Nigeria’s economic development – especially in view of the boost in confidence that ready access to Halogen’s security solutions brings to an increasing number of Nigerians in the Diaspora nursing a deep desire to establish businesses in Nigeria but who are often repulsed by the rising cases of insecurity.

Wale Olaoye, Group CEO of Halogen, while express- ing the company’s delight about being named as NGBF’s preferred security organiation, said that Halogen sees its involvement in the provision of a safety enabling frame- work for Nigerians from the Diaspora as a patriotic cause that stands to significantly strengthen Diaspora investor confidence.

Olaoye, who elaborated on the multi-faceted nature of Halogen’s security solutions, explained that the world’s biggest multinational investors in Nigeria have a long and deep history of relying on Halogen security services – ranging from physical security & mobility, cyber security and electronic remote surveillance , background check, investigations and security training and expressed happiness that Nigerians from Diaspora will now have opportunity to discover quality Halogen services which their multinational counterparts have long enjoyed.