Uche Eke , Nigeria’s only decorated male gymnast, who won Gold at the 2019 All African games in Morrocco recently, paid a courtesy visit to the African Pillar of Sports, who is also the current Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and his family

The 2021 Margaret Mann awardee in company of the President of Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria, Prince Kelvin Erhunwmunse was welcomed by Senator Kalu, his wife Mrs Ifunanya Kalu; children Olivia Kalu and Nicole Kalu in their Abuja residence.

The 21-year-old Nigerian-American Gymnast who graduated from UMSI with a 4.0 GPA May 2021, has been competing and training with Michigan Gymnastics since he first came to U-M as a freshman in 2016. Uche aims to represent Nigeria at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in July 2021.



Since joining the Master’s of Science in Information (MSI) programme, Uche said he found the support and stimulation he needed at UMSI to flourish academically, serve his peers as a graduate student instructor (GSI) and maintain his rigorous training regimen.

