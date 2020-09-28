Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, launched on Monday the Digital Nigeria Portal and Mobile App, in furtherance of the Digital Nigeria Programme kicked off by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, on March 19.

This was disclosed by the Minister’s spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, who stated that the portal is part of the Federal Government’s initiative to empower innovators and entrepreneurs with requisite skills to thrive in the emerging digital economy,

The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy in delivering this key mandate, is in partnership with global institutions including the African Development Bank (AFDB), Microsoft, to enable Nigerians to acquire cutting edge digital skills within the comfort of their homes.

According to the statement, Pantami reiterated the government’s strategy of promoting skills over paper qualifications, saying: ‘We are championing a paradigm shift that lays emphasis on skills, in preference to merely having degrees without skills. Degrees are only meant to validate skills. This is a growing trend across the globe. The digital literacy and skills pillar recognises the fact that citizens are the greatest assets in any economy, including the digital economy. It will support the development of a large pool of digitally literate and digitally skilled citizen.’

The ‘Digital Nigeria’ mobile app is available on Google PlayStore, enabling Nigerians to enrol in ICT courses within the comfort of their homes. Much of the content was provided through AfDB’s partnership with Microsoft. Students will be able to download certificates after they complete the courses. The portal also allows us to include additional courses from time to time.

The portals will give details on how to register and how to download the relevant Mobile Apps. The portal can be accessed via https://digitalnigeria.gov.ng; or https://academy.nitda.gov.ng/