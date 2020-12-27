By Desmond Mgboh (Kano) and Geoffrey Anyanwu (Enugu) and Noah Ebije (Kaduna)

The Archbishop, Enugu Province of the Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma has said that governance in Nigeria is in dire need of God’s intervention.

He said that the history of the country has been so much bastardised that it needs the intervention that Jesus Christ brought into human history.

The prelate who spoke to Sunday Sun shortly after Christmas service at the Cathedral of Good Shepherd, Independent Layout, Enugu, expressed worry over the situation in the country especially insecurity, injustice and corruption.

He said: “This Christmas is a Christmas of grace because if not for the grace of God, we wouldn’t have been alive to celebrate it because this year 2020, came with a lot of tribulations such as COVID-19, the #EndSARS, protests, banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping and so many issues, but God through His grace, spared us to see this Christmas. And Jesus Christ came into the world as an intervention in human history. Therefore, our history in Nigeria is so much bastardised that we need God’s intervention in our governance.

“There is bad governance, corruption and injustice. So, we need that sort of intervention by God for peace, justice and equity to reign. Nigeria has come to a point where there is so much self-centredness; our politicians have become so self-centred, and so selfish that they do not think about their constituencies. Many of their constituents are suffering from serious hunger and poverty; if they could find a way of touching the lives of the people, it would lessen the poverty in the whole country.

“Our nation, Nigeria, needs a lot of infrastructure to be developed; our roads are in bad state particularly the South East, and something must be done to make them better in the coming year.”

Chukwuma, therefore, urged the government to make sure that at least issues of insecurity, kidnapping, bombing of schools and hunger are looked into.

Speaking in the same vein, the Catholic Bishop of Kano Diocese, John Niyiring, charged the Federal Government to step up its security arrangements in order to ensure enduring peace and security in the country.

The bishop, in a chat with Sunday Sun, at the St. Louis Catholic Church, Bompai Kano, at the weekend, expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in the region and beyond, saying Nigerians expected the government to strive harder than this to ensure relative peace in the country.

“The security situation is really horrible, it is now difficult to travel from one place to another due to insecurity,” he lamented while praying that the “Prince of Peace would help Nigerians once again experience peace in their daily lives.”

While wishing the members of his diocese and Nigerians in general a merry Christmas, Bishop Niyiring urged Catholics to make Jesus Christ their model in order to become Christ-like.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop of Kaduna Diocese, Anglican Communion, Bishop Timothy Yahaya has noted that 2020 would not be easy to forget as it actually threatened human existence following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, adding the year witnessed the unprecedented rise in kidnapping, banditry and insecurity.

Bishop Yahaya who spoke with journalists, expressed joy that the intervention of God made it possible for mankind to survive the economic recession caused by the pandemic.

Noting that the name of Jesus Christ, Emmanuel, which means ‘God is with us’ is a clear affirmation that God is with the world especially Nigerians, which explained why “the people are overcoming COVID-19 pandemic, economic depression and insecurity ravaging the land.”

He called on Nigerians to strive to stop the spread of COVID-19, rather than aiding it.