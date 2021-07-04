JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Nigeria’s government at all levels has been charged to invest more in youth development if the much-needed development is to achieve in the nearest future.

A management consultant, Mr Akaninyene Sandy who canvassed this position at the Akwa Ibom. Youth Congress Summit tagged ” Changing the Narratives,” held at the weekend Uyo, stressed that the growth of Nigerian economy is largely dependent on the development of the capacity and capabilities of the Nigerian youths, as they have the propensity to dynamically change the trajectory of the nation through innovation and versatile approach to problem-solving.

“The continuous undermining of the youths is hindering the country from realizing her full potential. Nigeria, that happens to have one of the most youthful populations in the world, can take advantage of her potential workforce size.

“Any day the youths of Nigeria will stop agonizing and organize themselves, that is the day Nigeria will experience a turnaround, as they have the numerical advantage to effect change in every sphere of our country,” Sandy said.

According to him, an average Nigerian youth has entrepreneurial mindset.

“We, therefore, must summons the courage to overhaul the system, to make youth for the youth to confidently deploy their capabilities and strength to build and grow Nigeria through sustained strategic effort.

“I opined that youths should seek economic power, by exploiting and developing their God-given gifts and talents, as this could ensure their liberty and can also be the needed pathway to political power for their generation”

He however said the youth must develop their Critical Thinking abilities because it is in questioning answers that they could change the narrative.

“A dream written down with dates becomes a goal, and a goal broken down into steps becomes a plan, a plan backed by actions becomes a reality. I’m happy that the youths are starting to organize themselves.” He said.

Describing the summit as timely, Sandy reasoned; “Whenever anyone wakes up, that could be perceived to be your morning. What is important is that the youths of Akwa Ibom have woken from their slumber, for them to have conceived and organize an event of this magnitude. This event has pulled youths from the 31 LGA of the State, to have a discussion on ‘Changing the Narrative’.”