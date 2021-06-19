From Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi said governors in the country will continue to work for better renumeration for judiciary workers.

Governor Fayemi disclosed this on Saturday during the Thanksgiving Mass in honour of the Preaident, Court of Appeal, Hon Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, held at the St Monica’s Catholic Church, Rantiya, Jos, Plateau State.

‘As a matter of fact, we hold judges in the high esteem, we are even campaigning for better renumeration of judges than what it is currently. Our present here is to celebrate this woman of substance, to celebrate woman of character and integrity,’ the governor said.

He described Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as one who has done her work deligently and has been recognized as President of the Court of Appeal.

Fayemi said the success of women like Justice Monica creates more room for Nigerian women to occupy other sensitive offices and perform creditably.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, described Justice Monica as a Justice of good character and dexterity who emerged as the head of the second highest court in Nigeria by merit.

He said since her appointment a year ago, she has continued to demonstrate diligence in handling the affairs of the Court of Appeal and strengthening reforms towards the speedy and honest delivery of justice to Nigerians of all backgrounds.

He charged her to put in her best and raise the bar in the dispensation of justice by assisting government in fighting corruption, crime and acts inimical to national development.

The Chairman of Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, told Justice Dongban-Mensem that the people of Plateau, North Central, Northern Nigeria and indeed the entire Nigerians are looking up to her.

He said the Thanksgiving Mass and Grand Reception was organised to honour the Court of Appeal President and give glory to God for lifting her from humble beginnings to the peak of her career.

He said the state was very proud of her achievements and has decided to celebrate her and showcase her as an example to the world because of her diligence, hardwork and the grace of God.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, who was a classmate of Justice Dongban-Mensem at the Nigerian Law School, also sent in his goodwill message asking her to continue to do her best in serving Nigeria.

In his homily, Catholic Bishop of Bauchi Diocese Rev Dr Hillary Dachelem said the turn out of people from all aspects of life and various backgrounds to celebrate Justice Monica is an indication that Nigerians can live in peace and collaborate to build a greater Nigeria.

He called on leaders to avoid promoting divisive tendencies that promote intolerance, violence and hatred as God created humanity with peace and love in his image.

Justice Monica Dongban in a response said she was overwhelmed by the show of love from the Church, people and Government of Plateau State, the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary, as well as Nigerians from all walks of life who have come out to celebrate her.

She said she is encouraged by their show of love to remain firm in her resolve to do justice to all people according to the laws of the land and the oath of office she undertook, knowing fully that God is the judge of all where will also give account of her stewardship.

Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike and his counterpart from Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, among other dignitaries, attended the event.