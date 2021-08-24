Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed shock and disbelief over the death of editor of the Port Harcourt-based, The Tide newspaper, Juliet Ejiowhor.

In a statement, yesterday, NGE said Njiowhor died on Saturday during a brief illness.

According to the NGE, she was a two-term standing committee member representing the Eastern Zone. She was at the 2021 NGE convention in Kano where she contested the position of treasurer.

“Njiowhor’s death has robbed the Guild of a committed member who never missed any of its events since joining the organisation.

“Her death came shortly after that of our former deputy president, Esinjo Oqua Itu, in Calabar.

“The Guild takes solace in the fact that Njiowhor served humanity with diligence in her sojourn here on earth.

“We extend our condolences to her husband and children as well as the management and staff of The Tide newspaper and the people and government of Rivers State,” NGE said in the statement.

A condolence register has been opened at the Njiowhor’s house, NO 24, Mojidi Street, Ikeja, Lagos.