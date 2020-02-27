All heroes need good insurance; thus, Nigeria needs to pay more attention to its heroes especially those in the military and paramilitary who give their all to protect the country and ensure safe environment.

This was the view of risk analysts, and consultants from different parts of the economy who converged on Abuja recently for the event; ‘Insurance of Heroes’ convened by Ekerete Ola Gam-Ikon, a consultant on Insurance and Fintrade Projects, a business-fitness consultancy.

Gam-Ikon who decried the manner in which Nigerians mourn when they lose men and women in the course of service yet return to normal activities shortly not minding what becomes of the families of deceased until the next ugly incidents describe the essence of the event.

Introducing Technical Assistance for Heroes Initiative (TAHI), an insurance-oriented Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) envisioned to protect those in the armed forces with specific insurances that will be procured from good insurers and brokers with excellent claims settlement records. He urged Nigerians to consider contributing towards the new initiative that will offer insurance policies for members of the military and paramilitary and their families to enhance what the Federal Government is doing to give them a better quality of life.

In his presentation on ‘Heroes Live Above Risk, renowned Productivity Consultant and CEO of Nakachi Consulting Limited, Dr. Sam Ikoku, traced the history of insurance, risk aversion in Nigeria and attributed the weak state of the insurance industry in Nigeria to the poor attention paid to risks and the remote responses of governments and insurance operators at different levels.

Ikoku thereafter enjoined all Nigerians to have and maintain a heroic approach to life despite the current challenges as no country can excel without recognising its heroes. He applauded the initiative by TAHI while expressing hope that it will adopt effective use of technology to ensure an excellent experience for contributors.

For his part, Mr. Sunday Oloyede, the representative of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) DG, who spoke on the ‘Insurance Needs of Heroes’ stated that indeed a lot more was desired to give their personnel and others more protection especially as criminals are becoming more sophisticated in their activities.

He emphasised that it was necessary for those employing underaged persons to desist from such practices and avoid the consequences and affirmed that NAPTIP will collaborate with TAHI on its mandate.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of National Cooperative Financing Agency of Nigeria (CFAN), Mr. Emmanuel Atama, has advised that TAHI should be willing to strengthen the advocacy for insurance and risk management as this will improve experiences of stakeholders adding that it should also partner with other interest groups to tackle the issues of product innovation.