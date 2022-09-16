JOE EFFIONG,

The Nigerian High Commisioner to Jamaica, Dr. Mrs. Maureen Tamuno has her surprise at the quality of educational facilities the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, Akwa Ibom State, as well as the tranquility that adorns the Academy community.

Dr Tamuno, who said this during her visit to the Academy, described the transformational strides of the Rector of the Academy, Commodore Duja Emmanuel Effedua (Rtd) as unprecedented.

The High Commissioner who is also Nigeria’s Permanent Representative at the International Seabed Authority (ISA) said to the Rector; “I have followed up your activities in the Maritime Academy of Nigeria and I must say it is quite commendable.”

She explained that the International Seabed Authority (ISA), is an international organization covered by the United Nations Law of the Sea, that was birthed principally to protect weaker countries from external encroachment by countries with stronger military might.

The High Commissioner who facilitated informal sessions on Inspection, Compliance and Enforcement (ICE) in the African region, said the Authority is working on the laws with the aim of reviewing them to see how they can be more beneficial to mankind.

Explaining that the seabed is rich in numerous minerals that could help build the economy in future, she noted that part of what ISA is doing is to build capacity in Nigeria.

She said the visit to the Academy was part of ISA efforts to create awareness about the activities of the Authority, and that it was agreed that the Authority would be holding workshops in 5 different countries including Nigeria.

Accordingly to her, the workshop is expected to provide a forum for interaction with the Secretary General of the Authority, Mr. Michael W. Lodge who is expected to be present.

“As part of the mid- term plan, it was agreed that workshops should be organised in 5 different countries, the 4th would be taking place here in Nigeria. About 17 to 20 experts would be flying to come and create awareness about the activities of the Authority. Nigeria is going to benefit immensely because part of what they do is to render help in areas of lack and so we might just be lucky.

“Because we want to go for the best in the Country, the Academy was highly recommended, so we have come to look at what you have on ground because it’s going to be a global event”, she added.

On his part, the Rector welcomed the ISA Team and expressed his satisfaction on the activities of the Authority at regulating mining and maritime related activities globally.

While recounting that prior his appointment, the institution was in a state of total collapse, he assured the visitors that the institution has moved away from that state of infrastrastrutural deficit, against all odds and now better positioned for global competitiveness.

He also said that certificates issued by the Academy are recognised internationally, because the faculties are strong with competent lecturers and enhanced curriculum to cater for the current training needs in the maritime industry.

The Rector also added that Academy intends to commercialise its educational facilities at concessional rate as part of it’s contribution towards the development of the nation’s maritime industry.

“Our cadets are special. Before, they return to the Academy after graduation for other professional trainings, but now they graduate with more than 4 Certificates, courtesy the Management’s free tuition Mandatory Short Course Policy, and that makes them more marketable than their counterparts who graduated before now. Interestingly, organisations keep demanding for them,” he said.

The High Commissioner was accompanied by the Director of Maritime Safety and Security, Mr. Babatunde Bombata; Ag. Director, Maritime Boundaries Department, National Boundary Commission, Mr. Nurudeen Abba;

Deputy Director (Head Protocol) NIMASA, Oluoha Nancy; Chief Marine Officer Maritime Safety & Security,(FMT), Mrs. Aisha Bisalla and Senior Marine Engineer, Marine Pollution (FMT), Engr. Abraham Nnokam. In the Rector’s entourage were top echelon of Academy’s Management.