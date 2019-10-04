Uche Usim, Abuja

Nigeria recorded another great feat in the global aviation community as her Representative at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council, Captain Musa Nuhu, has been elected as the chairperson by the Comprehensive Regional Implementation Plan for Aviation Safety in Africa and Indian Ocean (AFI Plan) Steering Committee in Montreal, Canada.

The election took place Thursday during the (AFI Plan) Steering Committee meeting at the ongoing 40th Session of ICAO General Assembly, where Capt. Nuhu succeeded Mr. Halidou Moussa, who has been heading the group since 2013.

Reacting to his election, Capt Nuhu said: “This is a huge responsibility being given by the steering committee and it comes with challenges.

“It is also a rare opportunity to serve the continent in this capacity and to continue to build on the good works done by former Chairpersons of the Steering Committee including the pioneer Chairperson and the current President of ICAO Council Dr. Olumuiwa Bernard Aliu and the outgoing Chairperson Mr. Halidou Moussa.

“The task ahead is great, but I believe working together, we will progress on the mandate given.”

The AFI Plan was adopted by the 36th ICAO Assembly (Assembly Resolution A36-1) to address the concerns expressed by the ICAO Council on the safety status of aircraft operations in the AFI Region. The Council recognized that the problem facing the States in the AFI Region and many other States are similar in nature. AFI Plan was established in 2008.

Explaining the rationale behind setting up of the AFI Plan, Capt. Nuhu said: “The initial focus areas of AFI Plan included, enabling States to establish and maintain a sustainable safety oversight system; Assisting States to resolve identified deficiencies within a reasonable time; and enhancing aviation safety culture of African aviation service providers.