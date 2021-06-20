As Bigi sponsored Nigerian Idol reality show heats up, the astonishing rendition of five contestants in the last edition was commended by the judges, who also encouraged them to always put in their best.

Kingdom Kroseide’s performance was trailed with praises from the judges. He got a standing ovation as he performed jazz song, Feeling Good by Nina Simone and Just the Way You Are by Bruno Mars. Other contestants like Faith Onyeje, Comfort Alalade, Akunna Okey and Francis Atela also performed marvellously. Unfortunately, it was also a time that saw Emmanuel Elijah evicted.

It was quite exciting with the contenders displaying exceptional skills in their stage performances to make it to the next round on June 20. Faith sang Someone you Loved and Would rather go Blind with comments from Seyi Shay eulogising him saying, “You look incredible, I love your vocals,” and Obi Asika adding, “You deserve to be part of the top five, you sang the song beautifully.”

On his part, Mr. P advised Faith to not stop playing the guitar, that it adds colour to his rendition. Comfort, who also sang beautifully, thrilled the judges and the audience with the songs, Think out Loud and Save the Last Dance for Me. Akunna performed Put a Spell on You by Nina Simone and Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus. Francis also dazzled with Too Good at Goodbyes and Hello by Lionel Richie. DJ Sose was impressed by his performance, saying, “You brought Las Vegas to Lasgidi”.

Sponsored by Rite Foods’ Bigi soft drink, the competition continues till July 11 when the winner will go home with a recording contract and N50 million worth of prizes.