There is palpable excitement in the air as season 6 of music reality show, Nigerian Idol premieres today Sunday, March 14 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29. Time is 6pm.

According to Multichoice, the show will open with a special airing of the most entertaining moments from the auditions that took place late last year. However, viewers will get the chance to play judge during the pre-show by rating contestants’ performances on www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol, and find out if their favourites made it to the final list when the main show starts March 28.

Over 3,600 young Nigerians auditioned to be on the show this season. Hosted by IK Osakioduwa with Seyi Shay, Obi Asika and DJ, Sose as judges, the eventual winner of Nigerian Idol will get a recording contract with a leading record label and N50 million worth of prizes.

Sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Tecno, the show will be available on online streaming platform, Showmax across Africa as well as in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Australia and 23 other countries.