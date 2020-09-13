Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The founder and Chairman of DafriGroup PLC, a South African tech conglomerate, Mr. Xolane Ndhlovu, on Saturday, launched a N100 million education support fund for schoolchildren in Ezinifite community, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The support fund tagged ‘Fund Kids Like Success Initiative’, Daily Sun gathered, was a N10 million per year educational support grant to assist struggling and out-of-school students get back to school; and it would run for 10 years.

It was organized by DafriBank Limited, a fin-tech payment solution launched by DafriGroup PLC, a tech company with subsidiaries in Nigeria and presence in 23 countries, in collaboration with Umeh Foundation.

Ndhlovu, a native of Ezinifite community in Aguata LGA of Anambra State, also distributed various food items which included: 250 bags of rice, 800 cartons of groundnut oil, 800 cartons of tomatoes and 3,000 pieces of facemasks to his kinsmen. He also gave out N3,000 to each of the beneficiaries.

Delivering a welcome address, a staff of the bank, Onos Oma, who stood in for her principal, said that the philanthropic gestures were largely to support the indigent families who have been deprived of their livelihood due to the impact of COVID-19.

Oma said: “DafriBank with Umeh Foundation are here to alleviate the sufferings of the people that have been affected by the pandemic. So, we want to give out 16 metric tonnes of food supplies which include: 250 bags of rice, tin tomatoes and others.”

“The founder and chairman of DafriBank in South Africa is a son of the soil. He hails from here, Ezinifite community in Aguata LGA of Anambra State. We have made impacts in over 23 countries. We have done this in South Africa and we are here also to give back to the community”, she stated.

President-general of the community, Nze Ikem Okwonna, in his speech, thanked their benefactor, Ndhlovu, for remembering his kinsmen. He said that the food items and the educational support fund would make a positive impact in the lives of his people.