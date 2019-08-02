Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A Nigerian inmate at the Kaliti Prisons in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, has died after an undisclosed ailment.

The deceased, Odemu Efe, was said to have hailed from Warri area of Delta State

He was among the about 150 abandoned Nigerians at the prison. They are on the awaiting trial roll in the North East African country over allegations of possession of hard drugs and money laundering.

Diplomatic sources said several of the inmates have fallen ill recently, apparently due to malnourishment as they are allegedly fed once a day on a meal of white rice, without sauce.

A concerned Nigerian, Miss Chika Nwachukwu, raised the alarm about the poor condition of the inmates, after which officials of the Federal Government assured that the inmates were not abandoned.

Late Odemu, according to a source, died on July 13 as a result of poor medication when he took ill, adding that all efforts to draw the attention of Nigerian officials to his deteriorating condition failed.