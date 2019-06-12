Joe Effiong, Uyo

The current precarious security situation in Nigeria has been linked to the neglect and erosion of the nation’s cultural values.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mrs. Isu Gekpe, who said this during a national conference on culture, peace and national security in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, yesterday, warned that for the present state of insecurity to be reversed, Nigerians should begin to seriously appreciate the relationship between cultural values, peace and security,

Gekpe, who spoke through the deputy director, festivals and carnival in the ministry, Mrs. Memunat Idulah at the two day conference, said the present security challenges bedevilling the nation were traceable to the erosion of Nigeria’s cherished cultural values. She listed such values as honesty, hard work, patriotism, good neighbourliness and respect for sanctity of human life.

However, she regretted that all the values were gradually being replaced by negative tendencies such as get-rich-quick syndrome, cultism, ritual killing and respect for elders and constituted authority.

She added that “contemporary studies show that no nation makes meaningful progress in a state of cultural disorientation and insecurity. Nations that are ranked high in the Human Development Index (HDI) are those that have made culture the bedrock of their national development strategy.

“All hands must be on deck. The concerted effort of the government at all levels, the traditional institutions, religious bodies, non-governmental organisations, the school system and the family is required.”