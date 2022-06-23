By Job Osazuwa

Nigerian journalist, Princess Abigail Amalaha, has been appointed president of United Towns Agency (UTA) in Nigeria.

UTA is a United Nations (UN) accredited non-governmental organisation (NGO) with consultative status of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

A statement by UTA board member, Abubakar Jimoh, said Amalaha’s appointment came on the heels of a rigorous process of election, interviews and background checks of her humanitarian works by UTA headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

The immediate task before Amalaha is to establish a full-fledged office of UTA in Nigeria and commence operations on the implementation of various charity works and humanitarian projects of UN NGO in areas of human rights projects for irrigation systems, electricity supply, alleviation of poverty and attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in the country.

Amalaha described her appointment to the coveted position as an act of God and an honour to Nigeria and a big challenge for her to prove mettle and show that Nigeria is capable of hosting the UTA and make the desired impact.

She expressed gratitude to the UTA management at the headquarters in Geneva and Essif, who gave her the necessary support and encouragement since her appointment.

