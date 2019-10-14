Okwe Obi, Abuja

Amnesty International (AI) has declared that Nigerian journalists currently operate in a climate of fear because of constant intimidation, harassment and arbitrary arrest by government forces.

The advocacy group revealed that over 19 of such journalists had been arrested this in 2019.

AI Director Osai Ojigho disclosed this in Abuja at the launch of ‘Endangered Voice’, a magazine that chronicles the harsh environment under which journalists operate and the state of freedom.

“At least 19 journalists have been detained at various times this year,” Ms Ojigho said.

“Increasingly, the Human Rights cost of receiving and sharing information for journalists, bloggers and activists comes with dangerous consequences, forcing them to operate in a climate of fear.

“Journalists, bloggers, and activists in Nigeria are increasingly harassed, intimidated, sometimes, physically assaulted and arbitrarily arrested by Nigerian authorities simply for doing their jobs or expressing dissenting opinions.”

She added that “the escalating clampdown on the right to freedom of expression and media freedom is mostly perpetrated by the Nigeria Police Force, the military and officials of the Department of State Services (DSS).

“Nigerian authorities pay lip service to the right to freedom of expression and media freedom by intimidating media organisations. This must stop, and the government must respect, protect, promote and fulfil the rights of people to share information and end the climate of fear and repression across the country,” she said.