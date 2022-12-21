Team Nigeria has emerged as the first African team to qualify for the curling event of the 2024 Youth Winter Olympics.

President of the Nigeria Curling Federation, Daniel Damola, confirmed Nigeria’s qualification for both the Mixed and Mixed Doubles events.

According to him, Nigeria’s qualification for the 2024 Youth Winter Olympics was secured after the country became the sole participating team from Africa at the World Junior B Curling championship held in Finland.

He said the qualification ticket and the official notification would be sent to the Nigeria Olympic Committee in March 2023.

“Well done, Team Nigeria youth curlers for making history again by becoming the first African Nation to qualify for the 2024 Youth Winter Olympics.