By Steve Agbota, Lagos

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Emmanuel Jime, has said that Justices/Judges of various courts, both in Nigeria and the West African sub-region will benefit from the NSC’s International maritime seminar for Judges.

The programme would be enriched with the requisite jurisprudence to enable Justices and Judges to face the challenges of interpretation and application of both domestic and international maritime law principles in the settlement of shipping and maritime-related disputes/claims.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Addressing newsmen in Apapa on the occasion of his one year in the office, Jime disclosed that the 2022 edition, which makes it the 16th in the series would hold in Abuja from July 5 to 7.

He added that the council through her various enlightenment programmes have been educating industry stakeholders on contemporary issues in the industry to ensure that the business of shipping is conducted in accordance with global best practice, saying that one of such programmes is the International maritime seminar for Judges.

“Globally, shipping and international trade are guided by international conventions, laws and regulations. The Nigerian maritime space is no exception, which is why the Nigerian Shippers’ Council in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute conceptualised the first edition of the Maritime Seminar for Judges in 1995.

“The seminar which later culminated in International Maritime Seminar is aimed at creating a platform through which Justices/Judges of various courts, both in Nigeria and West African sub-region are enriched with the requisite jurisprudence to enable them to face the challenges of interpretation and application of both domestic and international maritime law principles in the settlement of shipping and maritime-related disputes/claims.

“Bring together stakeholders, ship owners, terminal operators, government agencies, marine underwriters/surveyors, the academia, international maritime organisations, transport and logistics experts to discuss issues concerning the sector and proffer solutions where necessary,” he explained.

According to him, the seminar would focus on addressing the following; application of torts and bailment in Bill of Lading contracts and current issues in Port Operations (Standard Operating Procedure in ports and arising legal issues, Nigerian Customs E-Vin Valuation Method).

“It would also focus on the current issues in maritime adjudication and practice (The Challenges of simple Contracts in the adjudication of maritime claims in Nigeria; ‘Sui Generis’ in Admiralty and the Jurisdiction over Crew wages in Nigeria; and Cargo Clearance and the Limits of Admiralty Jurisdiction) and security of the Maritime Domain (Piracy and Armed Robbery at Sea): Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences (SPOMO) Act.

“Case Management in the Resolution of Maritime disputes: Alternative Dispute Resolution, Arbitration and the use of technology and stress management. Be rest assured that the Council is not resting on her oars to deliver on her mandate and ensure that Nigerian Ports are competitive when compared with neighbouring ports in the West African Sub-Region. This could only be achieved and sustained through effective collaboration with critical stakeholders in the industry,” he explained.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .