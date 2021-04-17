“Dear Amaka, I have not been myself for sometime now. There is this girl I was seeing for a while. It took time before she agreed to be my woman. Of a truth, I was not really into her from day one. You know how we men are with beautiful girls with curves in the right places. Once sex happens a couple of times, we get bored and start to ghost her.

Ladies fall for me easily, maybe because I tell them what they like to hear, pamper them or because I’m good looking and have little cash to throw around. I arouse their feelings, get their hopes high, then chicken out when the table is set for a relationship proper. Though I’m not proud of this player life, but it is what it is!

She fell in love with me after much persuasion that I’m for real. She is caring to a fault and almost worships the ground I walk on. Though for me, it was over. I have moved on, I was just buying time and I didn’t want the break up to seem sudden.

So, I started giving her cold treatment. I stopped calling her in the mornings like I used to. I also stopped calling at night to say good night. I would deliberately miss her calls and call her back whenever I felt like it. I don’t read nor reply her messages immediately.

She asked to see me a couple of times and I formed I was very busy. She asked what was happening, I told her it was nothing. She didn’t ask again, she didn’t give me attitude back or ask further questions.

I asked for us to meet and talk and she came over to the house. I told her we should end the relationship and go our separate ways. Even though I was expecting a reaction, she didn’t do anything. She didn’t ask any questions and she wasn’t angry. She just said ‘it’s okay if that is what you want’. She asked me to see her off to her car, which I did and she even hugged me before she drove off.

I smiled to myself when she left. I called about an hour later to find out if she got home safely. She cheerfully told me she did, thanked me and that was it. I wasn’t worried about her reaction at first, maybe because I felt she would come around to ask questions but she never did. Right now, I’m really worried. I don’t know if it is my ego that is badly bruised or I am scared of the unknown. Her indifferent reaction has put me on the edge, I cannot get her off my mind. I’m tempted to call her and explain why I called it off with her because she never asked. I need some form of closure. How do I go about it?”

I smiled to myself after reading this mail. For once I’m happy. That’s some lady right there! She knows her worth. I tell ladies most times to not beat themselves up after they have done their best and it is not good enough for the man they are dating. If I know this lady in reality, I would readily take classes from her. She exudes pure class!

It’s unfortunate how some men think it is okay to lie and lead women on. You take your time to get her attention, you succeed in making her fall for you, then leave her hanging because you are not ready to sustain something that you started. How else would you define wickedness and inhumanity?

It’s not in my place to judge your behavior towards women. You are obviously narcissistic but you don’t know it, you think you are a player. You get high hurting women who did nothing but love you.

You didn’t get any reaction? Are you sure about that? You got a reaction sir, just not the one you are used to. You got a classy reaction. She has come to the full realisation that you are a scum and you are not worth her time and tears. You are not who you claim to be and the pictures you painted of yourself. To her, it is pointless crying over spilt milk. You are a mistake she shouldn’t spare another thought. It’s good riddance to rubbish.

If you feel uncomfortable with her reaction, it tells you your fear is from a place of guilt. Only a guilty man would be afraid, after all you led her on. You are a liar. You can either call and explain why you called off the relationship and apologize to her or you just let sleeping dog lie.

If it is your ego that got bruised or deflated because she did not cry, beg or throw tantrums to make you do further damage, then I want you to know that you are sick and need therapy. You need series of counselling to save you from hurting more women in the future.