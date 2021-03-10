It was all frills, thrills even with joy and glory as Rev Chinenye Ewelike was ordained into the Ecclesiastical Anglican Clergy as Deacon on February 20, 2021.

The ordination was performed by Rt. Rev. Trevor Walters, Bishop, Western Regions of the Diocese of Anglican Network in Canada (ANIC). Family members and friends from Europe, the Americas, America and Africa participated in the ordination service streamed live on the Internet.

The event was hosted by Christ the King Anglican Church, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, in strict compliance with the COVID-19 public health orders.

Chineye’s ministry and interdenominational organizations such as the African Women in Missions Network, gave her support as a mark of unity and togetherness. In addition, she leads Bible study groups, and speaks at workshops, and retreats. She leads and provides consultation in strategic planning processes for Christian groups, churches, and organizations.

Chinenye, daughter of Prof Amah and Lady Huldah Nwachukwu is from Aroetiti, Aronta, Mbutu in Aboh Mbaise LGA.